The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $337.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $337.00 and last traded at $336.75, with a volume of 105570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

