Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $11.23 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and approximately $735,150.83 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

