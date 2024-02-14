QUASA (QUA) Trading 38.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $106,272.18 and $319.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,657.11 or 1.00137336 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00013511 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00177502 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109316 USD and is down -15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $419.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

