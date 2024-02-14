YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Update

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 229,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.4 %
YPF stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
Further Reading
