Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Drops By 24.0%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 17,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTO stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.