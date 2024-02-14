Short Interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Drops By 24.0%

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2024

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 17,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTO stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.