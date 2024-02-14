Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

