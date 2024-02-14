Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Grows By 33.4%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on KULR Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.10 and a 52 week high of 1.38.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 392.55% and a negative net margin of 246.61%. The firm had revenue of 3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 2.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KULR. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in KULR Technology Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

