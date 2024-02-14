GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

