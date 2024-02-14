CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.76% from the company’s previous close.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 over the last ninety days.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

