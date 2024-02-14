Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

