MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. MGM China has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.41.
About MGM China
