MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

MGM China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. MGM China has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.41.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

