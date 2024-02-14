Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

