Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
