MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.16. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

