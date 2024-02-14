Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after buying an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

