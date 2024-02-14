ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

NYSE:OGS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.