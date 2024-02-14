JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Underweight

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 44.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

