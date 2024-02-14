Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of AAON worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $2,037,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 68.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,176,000 after buying an additional 359,786 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.