Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Balchem worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

