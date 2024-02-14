Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

