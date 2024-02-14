Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,903 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

