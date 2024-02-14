Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Vontier worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Vontier Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

