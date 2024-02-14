Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,505 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.