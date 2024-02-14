Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $531.06 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.66 and its 200 day moving average is $438.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

