Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,080 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $583,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 178.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

