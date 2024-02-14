Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.