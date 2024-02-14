Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $278.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.