Greenleaf Trust Buys 347 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $105,741,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $85,648,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

