Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Shares of C stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

