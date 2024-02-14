Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,518 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

WEC opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.