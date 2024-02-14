Greenleaf Trust Sells 526 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SHG stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

