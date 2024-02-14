Greenleaf Trust Sells 750 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 601,437 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,971,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,963,000 after buying an additional 1,582,874 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 375,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 143,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

