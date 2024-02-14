Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.