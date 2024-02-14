Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 58,337 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,337 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 11.31% of Kellanova worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

K opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

