Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.