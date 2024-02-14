Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 64,829 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,829 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.49% of Li-Cycle worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 47.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In other news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares in the company, valued at $146,553.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

