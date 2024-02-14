Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

