Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.82 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

