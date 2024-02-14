Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,600 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

