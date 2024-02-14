Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $76.72.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

