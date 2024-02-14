Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 657 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

BR stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average of $187.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

