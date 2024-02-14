Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

