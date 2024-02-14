Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,874 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %
HPE stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
