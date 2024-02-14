Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

