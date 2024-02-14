Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 1,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of Urbana stock opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Urbana Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.62.
Urbana Increases Dividend
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
