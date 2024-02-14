Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 1,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of Urbana stock opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Urbana Co. has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$5.62.

Urbana Increases Dividend

Urbana Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Urbana’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

