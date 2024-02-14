Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 791 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $40,641.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 928.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

