Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 299.4% from the January 15th total of 455,700 shares. Approximately 58.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CNXA opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $14.00.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

