Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after buying an additional 1,016,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 145.10%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

