Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $637,059. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

