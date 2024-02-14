UBS Group AG Has $52.30 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.22% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $52,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

