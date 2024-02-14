Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

